Part of Kane property in Ross to be a...

Part of Kane property in Ross to be available for sale

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Ross commissioners Tuesday approved the subdivision of the John J. Kane Regional Center property, which will allow part of the land to be sold for development. Allegheny County is dividing the 29-acre parcel into two lots and plans to sell about 9 acres Dennis Burkhard of Monaloh Basin Engineers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
YES it's real, YES it's still happening 8 hr downwiththeelite 1
JagOff John Fettermen 19 hr team trump 3
mlk Thu ThomasA 4
Janean Newcomer Thu Noone 2
News Battle continues over East Liberty redevelopmen... Thu Riley Live From M... 1
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Thu Love beauty 190
Steelers Jan 18 Jim 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC