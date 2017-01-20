Part of Kane property in Ross to be available for sale
Ross commissioners Tuesday approved the subdivision of the John J. Kane Regional Center property, which will allow part of the land to be sold for development. Allegheny County is dividing the 29-acre parcel into two lots and plans to sell about 9 acres Dennis Burkhard of Monaloh Basin Engineers said.
