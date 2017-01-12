Paper: Medical emergency at station was firefighter overdose
A police incident report shows a "medical emergency" at a Pittsburgh fire station on New Year's Eve involved a firefighter who overdosed on drugs. The Tribune-Review says police were dispatched to Station 26 on Brookline Boulevard shortly before 6:30 a.m. Before the newspaper obtained the police report Wednesday, Public Safety officials refused to comment on the incident which they've characterized as a "medical emergency."
