Pa.'s Most Wanted: Suspects on the Loose

Police are searching for an armed robber who tied up two employees before taking money from the Family Dollar store in Spring Garden Township the evening of Dec. 20. A masked man entered the store at 1025 Mount Rose Avenue at 9:43 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register and safe, Spring Garden Township police said. He tied up employees' hands and feet before fleeing.

