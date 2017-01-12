PA Firefighters Rescue Sleeping Occupants in House Fire
Jan. 13--Pittsburgh firefighters broke down a door early this morning and rescued three sleeping occupants of a house on fire in Spring Hill. A woman and two juveniles were taken to safety while another woman and four more occupants of the house next door where the fire began escaped on their own.
