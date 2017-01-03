Pa. Council on the Arts to award $32,...

Pa. Council on the Arts to award $32,259 to area arts organizations

The Elk County Council on the Arts, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, is pleased to announce the award of $32,259 in state grants funds through the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program. The awarded grants will support arts activities in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties taking place between Sept.

