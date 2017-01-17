Over the Board

The speech that Rashad Byrdsong was scheduled to give to the Beltzhoover Neighborhood Council on Oct. 23 was titled "Are You Angry Yet?" It was about youth violence -- something Beltzhoover, a struggling neighborhood in the south of Pittsburgh, has seen plenty of. And the roughly two dozen people gathered inside St. Paul's A.M.E. Church were angry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh City Paper.