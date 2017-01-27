Old prison, new life: The closing of Western Pen brings opportunity
While the closing will disrupt the lives of hundreds of corrections officers, all will have the opportunity to take work at other prisons, including those in nearby Greene and Fayette counties. Closing the 19th century prison will save $81 million annually, an important consideration for a state facing a budget shortfall of more than $1.5 billion next fiscal year.
