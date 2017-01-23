Ohio River flood of 1937

View looking west along the flooded railroad yards, with the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad Company Central Warehouse and Mount Washington on the left, the 32.4-foot high Monongahela River on the right and the Wabash and Point Bridges in the background on Jan. 23, 1937. The Ohio River flooded in late January and early February of 1937 after eighteen straight days of rain and sleet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.