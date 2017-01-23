Ohio River flood of 1937

Ohio River flood of 1937

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

View looking east along the flooded railroad yards toward the Smithfield Street Bridge, with the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad Station on the right and the 31.6-foot high Monongahela River on the left Jan. 22, 1937. The Ohio River flooded in late January and early February of 1937 after eighteen straight days of rain and sleet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man's ear bitten off during fight about Preside... 23 min Build That Wall 1
Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08) 8 hr A melody of David 47
webpage 9 hr A melody of David 2
Steelers 19 hr Steelers4life 6
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - Jan 21 team trump 1
YES it's real, YES it's still happening Jan 20 downwiththeelite 1
JagOff John Fettermen Jan 20 team trump 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,927 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC