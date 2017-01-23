Ohio River flood of 1937
View looking east along the flooded railroad yards toward the Smithfield Street Bridge, with the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad Station on the right and the 31.6-foot high Monongahela River on the left Jan. 22, 1937. The Ohio River flooded in late January and early February of 1937 after eighteen straight days of rain and sleet.
