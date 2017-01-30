No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
There are 15 comments on the The Pitt News story from Yesterday, titled No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh. In it, The Pitt News reports that:
In solidarity with similar protests across the country, including those at Washington Dulles International and John F. Kennedy International airports, about 150 people gathered in the airport's terminal to decry President Donald Trump's wide-sweeping anti-immigration order. The president issued an executive order Friday suspending immigration to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Pitt News.
|
#1 Yesterday
How about we take in refugees in given they take a one for one exchange for a snow flake, whiny white liberal?
|
#2 Yesterday
Wait, a liberal taking action instead of protesting, whining lip service.
Yeah right. When pigs fly.
Crickets.
|
Since: Apr 15
8,782
#NMP Vive la resistance!
|
#3 Yesterday
And wait until the weather warms up. This is only going to grow.
|
#4 15 hrs ago
WTF are you talking about? Whats the temperature have too do with it?
|
Since: Apr 15
8,782
#NMP Vive la resistance!
|
#5 14 hrs ago
You are kidding, right? Surely you are at least bright enough to figure that out.
Or maybe not,, and that explains much.
|
#6 14 hrs ago
I don't get it what the temperature has to do with it. Wtf are you taking about? Feel free to explain.
|
#7 14 hrs ago
Wait, are you really saying you'll have more support when its not as chilly out? LMFAO! You get deterred by chilly weather? You can't be serious! How damn pathetic.
And check this out.
Is your fearless leader really on TV crying? Did trump really make this man cry?
Geez, can party get any sadder?
|
Since: Apr 15
8,782
#NMP Vive la resistance!
|
#8 13 hrs ago
All Americans are upset.
|
#9 13 hrs ago
Well, hopefully you have better luck and more support pushing your agenda when the weather warms up Pansy. Lol.
..I know our Syrian refugee friends are in such dire need for our liberal help but please understand its a little chilly outside for us right now......Is it ok, until it warms up, if we just send our leader on tv to cry? Thanx for your cooperation,
American Pansy Liberal
haha,
|
Since: Apr 15
8,782
#NMP Vive la resistance!
|
#10 4 hrs ago
You're a hoot,, Millions already,, more to come as the weather improves. But please, keep fooling yourself that it means nothing. You right wingers are very good at self deception, just keep your head in the sand as Americans rise up to save our Nation.
|
#11 2 hrs ago
Democrats, THE MINORITY PARTY well yeah, when you had millions and millions of democrats jumping ship like myself. GO TRUMP
|
#12 2 hrs ago
You're not talking for me, Qdog. Most of the protestors - rioters would riot over anything Trump tries to do. There have been so many riots going back to every Trump rally during the election that they all start to lose their credibility. They're to the point of being ridiculous now as is the MSM that tries to justify everything they do.
|
#13 2 hrs ago
Millions? Like the Million women march that got about 2 days of news coverage? Impressive.
|
United States
|
#14 2 hrs ago
Mark J , on your side is the media, global corporations, illegals, deadbeats, and weirdo perverts. On our side is the hard working American people. We know how to get the job done. We know right from wrong. As I said on the thread "wall being built" your values are not our values. We are the doers of America, your big talk gets nothing done. We come in and clean up after you riot. While you sleep tin noon, we work. We provide your comfortable life style, so you can protest. We are why America is the greatest nation on earth. We are patriots, we love the U.S. and that is why we voted for Trump.
|
Since: Apr 15
8,782
#NMP Vive la resistance!
|
#15 1 hr ago
Exactly,, I said Americans.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage.
|1 min
|Tired of scare ta...
|27
|Democrats Incarcerated 120k Japanese American c...
|1 hr
|Team Trump
|2
|Wall being built
|4 hr
|Voted Trump
|27
|Trump it up!
|9 hr
|Trump it up
|8
|Immigrants
|21 hr
|Jim
|1
|Allegheny County Police is there a need for them? (Nov '09)
|23 hr
|Jane
|94
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Carissa
|121
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC