There are on the The Pitt News story from Yesterday, titled No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh. In it, The Pitt News reports that:

In solidarity with similar protests across the country, including those at Washington Dulles International and John F. Kennedy International airports, about 150 people gathered in the airport's terminal to decry President Donald Trump's wide-sweeping anti-immigration order. The president issued an executive order Friday suspending immigration to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Pitt News.