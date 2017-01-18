New shared workspace in Homewood aims...

New shared workspace in Homewood aims to give back

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Inside a freshly painted brick structure in Homewood, Nate Mitchell, a master barber, proudly shows off empty space where his future customers will sit for haircuts, shaves and styles. The salon chairs and equipment aren't in place yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Inauguration 21 hr Team Trump 1
mlk 22 hr ThomasA 2
Steelers Mon Jones 1
Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them! Mon liberals stink 9
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Jan 15 Love beauty 188
To The Moon....Or Not. Not. Jan 14 Riley Martin 2
Swingers Jan 13 ddddd 6
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC