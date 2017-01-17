Mother pleads for help finding son's ...

Mother pleads for help finding son's killer

A mother is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed just hours after he left the restaurant where they were both working. Ahmad Foreman, 18, of Pittsburgh, was gunned down in Garfield on Sunday night, and his mother, Jessica Kelly said she has no idea why.

