Mindfulness practices help students deal with stress, behavior
A focus on breathing is one of the first steps in yoga and mindfulness classes being taught among children and teens and their teachers in schools throughout the Pittsburgh area. "It's empowering, using your own body and your own breath," says Yoga in the Schools founder Joanne Spence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's ear bitten off during fight about Preside...
|7 hr
|Build That Wall
|1
|Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08)
|15 hr
|A melody of David
|47
|webpage
|15 hr
|A melody of David
|2
|Steelers
|Mon
|Steelers4life
|6
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|Jan 21
|team trump
|1
|YES it's real, YES it's still happening
|Jan 20
|downwiththeelite
|1
|JagOff John Fettermen
|Jan 20
|team trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC