Mayor confirms firefighter OD'd, was revived at station
Mayor Bill Peduto has confirmed that a Pittsburgh firefighter overdosed at a fire station last month and was revived with Narcan, which is used to reverse heroin and other opioid overdoses. Authorities aren't naming the firefighter and say he and those who helped revive him won't be charged criminally under a Good Samaritan law that aims to prevent people from being charged in non-fatal overdoses.
