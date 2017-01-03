Locals help bring TV show to action: Extra work pays off for would-be actors
Courtesy photos Extra Mandie Gorsuch , a Roaring Spring native, is shown in a scene from "Thea SOutsiders,"a Sa WGNa Soriginal series that will air later this month. At left is actor David Morse who plays the main character Big Foster Farrell in the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, 2,...
|8 hr
|Team TRUMP
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Today's ...
|Sat
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Liberal P.C. Macy's is closing 68 stores, cutti...
|Sat
|Team TRUMP
|4
|Amish
|Sat
|Overtaxed
|9
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Love beauty
|184
|Convenience store employees customer service is...
|Jan 3
|anti convenience ...
|18
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan 2
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC