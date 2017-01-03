Liona s Den diner opens in South Fayette
Raymond and Jessica Hrapczak were required to bring the old gas station up to code after six years of the building being vacant. While that aspiration for the 38-year-old man started as a child, it really took off a few years ago after being approached by a food truck vendor offering a sandwich, bag of chips and a drink for $7.99 in rural West Virginia while he worked at a job in the Mountain State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant who fled Mexico, settled...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Pennsylvania is going to be another sinkhole di...
|4 hr
|got my ticket away
|1
|Liberal P.C. Macy's is closing 68 stores, cutti...
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|WTAE yep yep
|185
|$1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, 2,...
|Sun
|Team TRUMP
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Today's ...
|Sat
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Amish
|Jan 7
|Overtaxed
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC