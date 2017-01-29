Let's complete trails on both banks of the Mon
Seven years ago, the Great Allegheny Passage trail did not go past Kennywood and Sandcastle, so it did not reach Pittsburgh. That trail has since been completed, so today trails connect 320 miles from Downtown Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C. The GAP trail is enormously popular with bike commuters, recreational cyclists, joggers, dog walkers and rollerbladers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wall being built
|2 hr
|MarkJ-
|18
|Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O...
|6 hr
|Matt
|3
|Maybe We Should All Pay A Little More Attention
|6 hr
|eyes wide open
|1
|Flight Attendents In The Good Ol USA
|6 hr
|dont fly drive
|1
|Herion liberal protestors
|16 hr
|gwk
|2
|nancy and joe biden
|18 hr
|No Jobs
|1
|John Fettermen Fake News
|18 hr
|Free Store No Jobs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC