Let's complete trails on both banks of the Mon

Seven years ago, the Great Allegheny Passage trail did not go past Kennywood and Sandcastle, so it did not reach Pittsburgh. That trail has since been completed, so today trails connect 320 miles from Downtown Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C. The GAP trail is enormously popular with bike commuters, recreational cyclists, joggers, dog walkers and rollerbladers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.