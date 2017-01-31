January 31, 2017Theft alleged: An unidientified Claysville man, 60,...
Theft alleged: An unidientified Claysville man, 60, had a 9mm handgun stolen from inside his vehicle parked at 1450 N. Sunset Beach Road between Saturday and Monday, state police reported.
