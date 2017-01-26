January 26, 2017Trespass citation: Ad...

January 26, 2017Trespass citation: Adnan Al-Ghurairi, 32, of...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: O-R Online

Trespass citation: Adnan Al-Ghurairi, 32, of Pittsburgh, was cited by California police with simple trespass after an argument Jan. 21 at California Terrace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wall being built 5 hr Overtaxed 5
Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08) 8 hr Jane 50
Scammers Have Gotten A Lot Smarter Via Phone Calls Fri beware new scams 1
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Fri Love beaty 194
"They" Won't Let Trump Be President, or, For Long Jan 25 too many stupid p... 20
Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O... Jan 25 fact is fact 1
News Man's ear bitten off during fight about Preside... Jan 24 Build That Wall 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC