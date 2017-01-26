January 26, 2017Trespass citation: Adnan Al-Ghurairi, 32, of...
Trespass citation: Adnan Al-Ghurairi, 32, of Pittsburgh, was cited by California police with simple trespass after an argument Jan. 21 at California Terrace.
