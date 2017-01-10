January 10, 2017A preview of the Heinz History Center's new photography exhibit.
Diane Taylor holds a Pirates pennant outside of Forbes Field during the famous 1960 World Series at which Bill Mazeroski smacked the home run that won the series in Game 7. Though it looks like a selfie taken in the mirror, photographer Morris Berman snapped this photo of Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw likely holding one of Berman's cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|Love beauty
|186
|America Adopting Jante Law
|12 hr
|feminist heaven
|1
|Protest Against American Black Media
|13 hr
|Stand Up To Oppre...
|1
|wlmm
|23 hr
|SUPPORT
|1
|Undocumented immigrant who fled Mexico, settled...
|23 hr
|Vote all Liberals...
|5
|Don Lemon
|23 hr
|wlmm
|1
|Pennsylvania is going to be another sinkhole di...
|Mon
|got my ticket away
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC