January 10, 2017A preview of the Hein...

January 10, 2017A preview of the Heinz History Center's new photography exhibit.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: O-R Online

Diane Taylor holds a Pirates pennant outside of Forbes Field during the famous 1960 World Series at which Bill Mazeroski smacked the home run that won the series in Game 7. Though it looks like a selfie taken in the mirror, photographer Morris Berman snapped this photo of Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw likely holding one of Berman's cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 7 hr Love beauty 186
America Adopting Jante Law 12 hr feminist heaven 1
Protest Against American Black Media 13 hr Stand Up To Oppre... 1
wlmm 23 hr SUPPORT 1
News Undocumented immigrant who fled Mexico, settled... 23 hr Vote all Liberals... 5
Don Lemon 23 hr wlmm 1
Pennsylvania is going to be another sinkhole di... Mon got my ticket away 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,953

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC