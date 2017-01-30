Injured Pitt student found on Sutherland sidewalk, sent to hospital
A Pitt student is currently receiving treatment at UPMC Presbyterian after they were found injured on the sidewalk outside Sutherland Hall. Joe Miksch, a University spokesperson, said Pitt police and city police are still investigating the cause of the incident that took place early Saturday morning.
