Injured Pitt student found on Sutherland sidewalk, sent to hospital

A Pitt student is currently receiving treatment at UPMC Presbyterian after they were found injured on the sidewalk outside Sutherland Hall. Joe Miksch, a University spokesperson, said Pitt police and city police are still investigating the cause of the incident that took place early Saturday morning.

