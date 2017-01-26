In heart of Homewood, an empty lot fi...

In heart of Homewood, an empty lot filled with meaning

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Kolke, an employee of Operation Better Block, started by doing her homework. She learned that the property - an L-shaped corner lot at 558 Dunfermline St. in Homewood - had been vacant for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 6 hr T Swizzle 193
Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08) 9 hr Jim 49
Wall being built 22 hr THE WORLD 4
"They" Won't Let Trump Be President, or, For Long 23 hr too many stupid p... 20
Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O... 23 hr fact is fact 1
News Man's ear bitten off during fight about Preside... Jan 24 Build That Wall 1
webpage Jan 24 A melody of David 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC