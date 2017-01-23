Hermitage finding economic path back ...

Hermitage finding economic path back through collaboration

The Mercer County town of Hermitage is rebuilding a slice of northwest Pennsylvania's economy by taking a page from the playbook that's being used 70 miles away in Pittsburgh. Rust Belt towns like Pittsburgh and Hermitage share a history of heavy industry and dreams of boosting their economies with higher education, medicine and the entrepreneurial spirit.

