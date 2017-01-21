Haggis, whisky and verse are on tap to celebrate Robert Burns
The Scottish tradition of celebrating the birthday of that country's national poet, Robert Burns, will be marked next week in Pittsburgh, too. On Burns Day proper, Wednesday, the 258th anniversary of his birth, Piper's Pub on the South Side will offer a special three-course menu built around haggis - - the pudding of minced offal cooked with oatmeal and onions in a sausage casing .
