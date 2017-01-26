Greene County flood relief group cont...

Greene County flood relief group continues with assistance; seeks good, used mobile home

Greene County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster recently received a donation from EQT in response to requests for money and in-kind assistance to local businesses, churches and other organizations to help those impacted by the Dec. 18 flood.

