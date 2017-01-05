'Fences' film shoot generated $9.4 million for Pittsburgh businesses, hires
The filming of August Wilson's "Fences" in Pittsburgh generated $9.4 million locally, including the hiring of more than 900 local workers and the payment of $5.6 million in wages, according to Paramount Pictures. The film spent 146 days on location, including 54 days of shooting in the Hill, the West End, the Strip District and other Pittsburgh neighborhoods.
