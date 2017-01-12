Feds Seek $11K Fine for Fire that Clo...

Feds Seek $11K Fine for Fire that Closed Pennsylvania Bridge

Read more: Insurance Journal West

The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration wants to fine a contractor $11,224 for a construction fire that wholly or partially shut down a major Pittsburgh bridge for 24 days. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has already said it wants Fay to forfeit more than $3 million of the $80 million the company is owed for the Liberty Bridge reconstruction project.

