Execution warrant signed for cop killer Poplawski

The secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections today signed a death warrant for the Stanton Heights man convicted of killing three Pittsburgh police officers nearly eight years ago. Richard Poplawski, 30, was sentenced to death in June 2011 after a Dauphin County jury found him guilty of killing Officers Paul J. Sciullo II, Stephen J. Mayhle and Eric G. Kelly on April 4, 2009.

