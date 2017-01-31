DUI driver pleas in Pa. woman's hit-a...

DUI driver pleas in Pa. woman's hit-and-run death

Read more: PennLive.com

After initially "freaking out" and bolting from the scene of a fatal hit-and-run last June, the 21-year-old driver, Kyle O'Connor, who later admitted to drinking eight beers that night, is owning up to his crime in the death of 26-year-old Jessica McChesney. WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh reports the driver, Kyle O'Connor, of Ringtown, Pa., pleaded guilty Monday in Allegheny County Court to involuntary manslaughter, accidents involving death or personal injury, failure to stop and careless driving resulting in an unintentional death.

