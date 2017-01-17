Downtown, Pittsburgh -
Speakers are taking to the stage to talk to the women who are marching on Washington. America Ferrera, a 32-year-old actress, said to the crowd, "the president is not America.
#1 Saturday
Millions of people marching but what did you accomplish?
Pass any new bills or laws regarding your concerns?
Elect anybody to represent and push your concerns?
Nope.
Just another liberal cry fest that in the end accomplishes nothing and you know it.
