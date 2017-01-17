Critics' Picks, Jan. 19-25
19 Mr. Roboto Project plays host to the Frigid Friends Tour , featuring several groups ranging from melodic emo to heavier and more straightforward pop-punk. Bad Case of Big Mouth is a trio from New Jersey that infuses pop and metal with uptempo rock percussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|4 hr
|T Swizzle
|189
|Steelers
|7 hr
|Jim
|2
|Trump Inauguration
|Tue
|Team Trump
|1
|mlk
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them!
|Jan 16
|liberals stink
|9
|To The Moon....Or Not. Not.
|Jan 14
|Riley Martin
|2
|Swingers
|Jan 13
|ddddd
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC