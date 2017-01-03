Census projections show Philly-to-Pittsburgh migration
In this Jan. 1, 2017 photo, Eagles fan Jake Sam, a recent University of Pittsburgh graduate from Valley Forge, poses for a portrait outside his apartment on the South Side of Pittsburgh. Bred in the Philadelphia suburbs, Sam crossed to the opposite end of the state to attend college, knowing little about this area but for the passion of Steelers Nation.
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convenience store employees customer service is...
|23 hr
|anti convenience ...
|18
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Mon
|Joe
|2
|Immigration activist facing deportation in Pa. ...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|3
|Amish
|Jan 1
|fudevuq
|8
|Who Actually Coaches The Steelers
|Dec 31
|Overtaxed
|11
|Pennsylvania IS an open carry state
|Dec 31
|Overtaxed
|2
|Yet another trump fail!!
|Dec 31
|now were bullies
|86
