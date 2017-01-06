Carlow University program addresses 'cultural invisibility' of female writers
Madwomen in the Attic, a writing program at Carlow University that embraces generations of women, got its name from a book and is the catalyst for more books by female authors. In December, the women launched "Voices from the Attic," the group's 22nd annual anthology, with readings of poetry and prose held at WESA public radio station on the South Side.
