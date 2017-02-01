Busy signal: Some lawmakers have been...

Busy signal: Some lawmakers have been tough to contact in recent days

So on Monday she made more than 30 phone calls to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's Pennsylvania and D.C. offices, but each time she either got a busy signal or was directed to a voicemail box that was full. She sent e-mails, but received only formulaic responses.

