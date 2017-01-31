Business briefs: FTC seeks informatio...

Business briefs: FTC seeks information from Mylan; 3-D printer closing facilities

Mylan said Monday that it had received a request for information about its EpiPen allergy shot as part of a preliminary investigation by the Federal Trade Commission. The agency is looking into whether Mylan improperly blocked competition for the potentially life-saving auto-injector, Bloomberg news reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

