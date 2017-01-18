Brian O'Neill: Yo, Tannenbaum: Get thee to a city compost

Early in the Saturday morning chill, Steven Allen and Joe McCray made short work of a couple of hundred Christmas trees that had been dropped in a Friendship park over the course of a couple of weeks. "It's what we do," said Mr. Allen of East Liberty, a 40-year-veteran of the Department of Public Works, as he and Mr. McCray counted off 196 trees that they heaved into the back of a refuse truck.

