Brian O'Neill: Meet the mystery owner of a non-house
Observatory Hill residents have been long puzzled by a Dunlap Street property where the house was razed eight years ago but a mystery owner kept paying the mortgage and taxes even as neighbors mowed the grass around what had become a Driveway To Nowhere. I wrote about the property last August .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them!
|3 hr
|Observed
|1
|Allegheny County Children Youth and Families an... (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Scarnati3
|14
|Don Lemon
|21 hr
|CNN FAKE NEWS
|2
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Love beauty
|186
|America Adopting Jante Law
|Tue
|feminist heaven
|1
|Protest Against American Black Media
|Tue
|Stand Up To Oppre...
|1
|wlmm
|Tue
|SUPPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC