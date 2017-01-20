Big companies wanted: Lack of anchor tenants reveals a recruitment need
While there has been high demand for office space in and around Downtown, there are few companies big and brawny enough to be anchor tenants in a major project. That has caused a delay in the Pittsburgh Penguins' development of the former Civic Arena site, and now, it has led Oxford Development Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YES it's real, YES it's still happening
|3 hr
|downwiththeelite
|1
|JagOff John Fettermen
|15 hr
|team trump
|3
|mlk
|Thu
|ThomasA
|4
|Janean Newcomer
|Thu
|Noone
|2
|Battle continues over East Liberty redevelopmen...
|Thu
|Riley Live From M...
|1
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Love beauty
|190
|Steelers
|Jan 18
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC