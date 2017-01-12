Authorities to withdraw most serious charges against Steelers assistant Joey Porter
Authorities announced today that they will withdraw the most serious charges filed against Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter following his encounter with a Pittsburgh police officer at a South Side bar last weekend. It's unclear what that will mean for Porter, who was placed on leave "pending further review" following his arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them!
|46 min
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Swingers
|1 hr
|ddddd
|6
|Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|Grant
|44
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|20 hr
|T Swizzle
|187
|Allegheny County Children Youth and Families an... (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Scarnati3
|14
|Don Lemon
|Wed
|CNN FAKE NEWS
|2
|America Adopting Jante Law
|Tue
|feminist heaven
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC