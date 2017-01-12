Authorities to withdraw most serious ...

Authorities to withdraw most serious charges against Steelers assistant Joey Porter

Authorities announced today that they will withdraw the most serious charges filed against Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter following his encounter with a Pittsburgh police officer at a South Side bar last weekend. It's unclear what that will mean for Porter, who was placed on leave "pending further review" following his arrest.

