Armed Pa. homeowner pursuing burglar is shot dead by police
It appears to be a fatal case of mistaken identity, with Pa. police shooting and killing an armed western Pennsylvania homeowner pursuing a burglar in his house.( It appears to be a fatal case of mistaken identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steelers
|1 min
|Steelers4life
|6
|Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Brianl
|45
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|Sat
|team trump
|1
|YES it's real, YES it's still happening
|Fri
|downwiththeelite
|1
|JagOff John Fettermen
|Jan 20
|team trump
|3
|mlk
|Jan 19
|ThomasA
|4
|Janean Newcomer
|Jan 19
|Noone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC