Ariana Grande Pens Adorable Birthday ...

Ariana Grande Pens Adorable Birthday Message to 'Soulmate' Mac Miller: 'I Love You With All My He...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: ETonline

Ariana Grande is so into Mac Miller, she can barely breathe -- and we can't get enough of their cuteness! The "Into You" singer took to Instagram on Thursday, penning an adorably sweet message to her rapper boyfriend on his 25th birthday. The post was accompanied by a Snapchat video of the two jamming out in the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
YES it's real, YES it's still happening 37 min downwiththeelite 1
JagOff John Fettermen 12 hr team trump 3
mlk Thu ThomasA 4
Janean Newcomer Thu Noone 2
News Battle continues over East Liberty redevelopmen... Thu Riley Live From M... 1
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Thu Love beauty 190
Steelers Jan 18 Jim 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC