Allegheny County flu cases up dramatically over last season
New confirmed flu cases in Allegheny County dipped last week compared with the previous week, but overall this season, cases are dramatically up compared with last winter. So far in the 2016-17 season, as of Jan. 14, there have been 1,505 reported cases - up from 54 cases in the same period in 2015-16.
