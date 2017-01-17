Allegheny County flu cases up dramati...

Allegheny County flu cases up dramatically over last season

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

New confirmed flu cases in Allegheny County dipped last week compared with the previous week, but overall this season, cases are dramatically up compared with last winter. So far in the 2016-17 season, as of Jan. 14, there have been 1,505 reported cases - up from 54 cases in the same period in 2015-16.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Inauguration 14 hr Team Trump 1
mlk 15 hr ThomasA 2
Steelers Mon Jones 1
Pittsburgh police let Joey Porter punk them! Mon liberals stink 9
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Jan 15 Love beauty 188
To The Moon....Or Not. Not. Jan 14 Riley Martin 2
Swingers Jan 13 ddddd 6
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC