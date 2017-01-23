A musical comedy about two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical
The completely original new musical “Something Rotten!” opens at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, Jan. 31, with performances through Feb. 5. This tour is part of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. “Something Rotten!” was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
