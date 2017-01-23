A musical comedy about two brothers w...

A musical comedy about two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Almanac

The completely original new musical “Something Rotten!” opens at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, Jan. 31, with performances through Feb. 5. This tour is part of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. “Something Rotten!” was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man's ear bitten off during fight about Preside... 22 hr Build That Wall 1
Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08) Tue A melody of David 47
webpage Tue A melody of David 2
Steelers Mon Steelers4life 6
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - Jan 21 team trump 1
YES it's real, YES it's still happening Jan 20 downwiththeelite 1
JagOff John Fettermen Jan 20 team trump 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC