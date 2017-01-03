A listing of special services and events at churches in the South Hills
At Bower Hill Community Church, Mt. Lebanon, Adult Education welcomes The Rev. Dr. Brian Snyder from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Jan. 15 in the Friendship Room, following worship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wlmm
|5 hr
|SUPPORT
|1
|Undocumented immigrant who fled Mexico, settled...
|5 hr
|Vote all Liberals...
|5
|Don Lemon
|5 hr
|wlmm
|1
|Pennsylvania is going to be another sinkhole di...
|21 hr
|got my ticket away
|1
|Liberal P.C. Macy's is closing 68 stores, cutti...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|5
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Mon
|WTAE yep yep
|185
|$1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, 2,...
|Sun
|Team TRUMP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC