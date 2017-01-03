A listing of special services and eve...

A listing of special services and events at churches in the South Hills

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Almanac

At Bower Hill Community Church, Mt. Lebanon, Adult Education welcomes The Rev. Dr. Brian Snyder from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Jan. 15 in the Friendship Room, following worship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wlmm 5 hr SUPPORT 1
News Undocumented immigrant who fled Mexico, settled... 5 hr Vote all Liberals... 5
Don Lemon 5 hr wlmm 1
Pennsylvania is going to be another sinkhole di... 21 hr got my ticket away 1
Liberal P.C. Macy's is closing 68 stores, cutti... Mon ThomasA 5
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Mon WTAE yep yep 185
$1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, 2,... Sun Team TRUMP 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,738

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC