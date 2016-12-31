Western Pennsylvanians at Standing Rock brave cold, tough conditions -- and drones

Even as Pennsylvania's political landscape was being redrawn this past fall, some western Pennsylvanians took part in a struggle over a place that less than two years ago was barely on the map. They traveled some 1,300 miles to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, where Native Americans hoped to stave off construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which is meant to carry roughly 500,000 barrels of oil a day from North Dakota oil fields to a terminal in Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.