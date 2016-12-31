Western Pennsylvanians at Standing Ro...

Western Pennsylvanians at Standing Rock brave cold, tough conditions -- and drones

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Post-gazette.com

Even as Pennsylvania's political landscape was being redrawn this past fall, some western Pennsylvanians took part in a struggle over a place that less than two years ago was barely on the map. They traveled some 1,300 miles to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, where Native Americans hoped to stave off construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which is meant to carry roughly 500,000 barrels of oil a day from North Dakota oil fields to a terminal in Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration activist facing deportation in Pa. ... 10 hr Wildchild 3
Amish 16 hr fudevuq 8
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen 18 hr philly phil 1
Convenience store employees customer service is... Sat ThomasA 17
Who Actually Coaches The Steelers Sat Overtaxed 11
Pennsylvania IS an open carry state Sat Overtaxed 2
Yet another trump fail!! Sat now were bullies 86
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,696 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC