Tobyhanna father, son and coworker die in New York crash
A Tobyhanna man, his son and a co-worker have been identified as the three individuals killed in a chain-reaction crash in New York early Tuesday morning. Henry Walker, 51, was traveling with his 21-year-old son, Khalil, and three others who were en route to perform a contracting job in the Hamptons when a tractor-trailer failed to stop and rammed into the Ford pickup truck Walker was driving along the Cross-Bronx Expressway near Webster Avenue.
