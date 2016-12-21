Showing Colors

Showing Colors

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh City Paper

To a visitor passing through, the borough of Verona almost looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell print. A slightly faded print, perhaps, as if it had been taped to the inside of one of the empty storefronts along Allegheny River Boulevard ... but a Rockwell print just the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yet another trump fail!! 3 hr PayupSucka 83
webpage 5 hr dee 1
News Undocumented immigrant activist facing deportat... 12 hr tomin cali 3
Review: Steel City Garage Doors 15 hr Joana Tamit 3
Pennsylvania IS an open carry state 15 hr cut the strings p... 1
Janean Newcomer Thu Noone 1
Who Actually Coaches The Steelers Thu Where my safe spa... 10
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,696

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC