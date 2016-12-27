Seven decades of success: Dorsey's Re...

Seven decades of success: Dorsey's Record Shop has evolved to keep up with the times

Many black-owned businesses in the Pittsburgh region have come and gone in the seven decades since Dorsey's Record Shop opened its doors in 1946 in Homewood. But the fine line between failure and success for this landmark inner city enterprise has come down to constantly readjusting to changing markets.

