Report questions driver's licenses suspensions in PA for drug crimes
A recent report from a criminal justice reform group said Pennsylvania should stop automatically suspending driver's licenses for drug convictions not related to driving. The report by the Prison Policy Initiative focuses on the 12 states, including Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C., that automatically suspend driver's licenses for all drug convictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yet another trump fail!!
|Sat
|Jokes on you
|72
|Pittsburgh CB Radio Problems (Jan '15)
|Fri
|look in the mirrow
|73
|Subway
|Fri
|Jim
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Fri
|TAMMYKIRKSEY
|120
|THIS shows how easy it is to do
|Thu
|It Is So
|1
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Love beauty
|182
|St Jude and ALSAC
|Dec 21
|Donate Wisely
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC