Police Respond To Shooting Victim In ...

Police Respond To Shooting Victim In Lincoln Terrace Home

Monday Dec 19

On Sunday, December 18th, at approximately 7:45 p.m. police received a 911 call from a residence in the 800 block of Lincoln Terrace reporting a victim of a shooting was at this location. Deputies arrived on scene and initiated lifesaving efforts until the arrival of EMS.

Pittsburgh, PA

