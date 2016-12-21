Police Respond To Shooting Victim In Lincoln Terrace Home
On Sunday, December 18th, at approximately 7:45 p.m. police received a 911 call from a residence in the 800 block of Lincoln Terrace reporting a victim of a shooting was at this location. Deputies arrived on scene and initiated lifesaving efforts until the arrival of EMS.
